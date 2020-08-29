Lost, the legendary series by JJ Abrams arrives on Amazon Prime Video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was the year 2004 when JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber decided to break the chains of the television world, creating a series capable of competing with the biggest blockbusters of cinema. Lost is an unmissable production for TV series lovers now also available on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming platform seems to have decided to focus on historical cult to flesh out the catalog, and together with Buffy The Vampire Slayer will also be available the 6 seasons of Lost, starting September 1, 2020.

We will then have the opportunity to wake up again on the mysterious island in the center of the series, to discover together with Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) and Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly) that a plane crash that made the passengers shipwrecked in search of safety. Famous also for its more ambiguous characters (first of all the John Locke by Terry O’Quinn), Lost slowly unveils its riddles, putting at the center of everything the interesting dynamics that are created between the various protagonists, thoroughly investigated thanks to the many flashbacks present in each episode.

Certainly not lacking science fiction or mythological elements to thicken the plot, and if you have not yet had the opportunity to immerse yourself in the tumultuous waters of the series, this could be the right occasion, also in view of a possible reboot of Lost.