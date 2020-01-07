Lost Soul Aside for PS4 is not dead: the game is expected by 2020

Share it:

Lost Soul Aside is one of the most interesting games born from PlayStation China Hero Projectinitiative designed to support Chinese developers. Announced back in 2015, the title has disappeared from the spotlight in recent years but the development has never been confirmed, as confirmed by its author.

The producer and game designer Yang Bing was interviewed by the Chinese newspaper Xinwen Zongheng and confirmed for the occasion that the goal is to publish the game during 2020 on PlayStation 4.

Bing also explains the reasons behind the delay in leaving the project: "initially I tried to do everything myself but it simply wasn't possible. Now I have founded a team, Ultizero Games, and every aspect of the game is followed by more people, the goal is to go out by the end of the year."

No mention of a possible launch of the game on PlayStation 5, however, the Chinese game designer says he wants to expand the world of Lost Souls Aside in the future by also focusing on media other than video games, winking at the cinema, the world of anime, comics and TV series. Lost Souls Aside has skipped the latest editions of ChinaJoy, the most recent public appearance occurred at GDC 2018 with an old demo already shown, however, on other occasions.