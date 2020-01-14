Lost Soul Aside for PS4 (and PS5?): Gameplay and news of the game halfway between Final Fantasy 15 and DMC

Share it:

Born as a single Chinese developer project, Lost Soul Aside is growing little by little, ready to debut on PS4 later this year, most likely in cross-gen with PlayStation 5.

Lost Soul Aside is one of the most interesting projects that have emerged since PlayStation Hero ProjectSony initiative to support Chinese video game developers. Announced back in 2015, the game has not yet been released (not even on Chinese territory) but the developers have assured that 2020 will be the right year to finally see this highly anticipated title.

Producer and game designer Yang Bing recently announced that he has hired designers and programmers after working for years in complete solitude, a condition that for obvious reasons has caused significant slowdowns in the development of Lost Soul Aside.

Lost Soul Aside looks like an Action RPG halfway between Final Fantasy XV (title to which it is heavily inspired with regards to the character design) and Devil May Cry. We just have to wait for more details to find out when we can finally get our hands on the game, we hope to see it by the end of the year.

The developers have shown themselves open to the possibility of creating a sequel thus giving life to a franchise that can expand beyond the world of video games, also watching movies and TV series.