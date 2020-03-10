'Lost in Space' will end with season 3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The family Robinson He will say goodbye forever to his audience with the arrival of the next season, the third. And is that Netflix has confirmed that this one, which will arrive in 2021, will be the last of reboot from the mythical space adventure series.

In 'Lost in Space' we follow the story of a family of space settlers who end up trapped on a planet full of dangers. Were Toby stephens ('Black Sails'), Molly Parker ('House of Cards') and Parker Posey ('Superman Returns') the protagonists of this story that started in 2018 to become one of the best premieres of Netflix and that in the next 2021, when the third season premieres, say goodbye forever. This stems, supposedly, by a decision of the team itself. "From the beginning we have always seen this particular story of the Robinsons as a trilogy" the showrunner of the series, Zack Estrin via communication. "An epic family adventure in three parts, with a clear start, knot and outcome. It is also worth noting that with the characters trying to survive at home chapter – if someone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission – they are Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith … and the robot, and, of course, Debbie the Chicken ".

However, the arrival of the end of the series will not be a farewell to everyone. The showrunner of 'Lost in space' commented in the same statement that has signed an agreement with the giant of streaming to produce new series: "So, while this chapter of 'Lost in space' reaches an exciting conclusion, I am excited to continue exploring new stories with my friends on Netflix and for all the incredible possibilities that lie ahead."