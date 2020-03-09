         'Lost in space' comes to an end: Netflix renews the series for a third and final season

Share it:

Netflix just made official the renewal of 'Lost in space' by a third season, but their fans also have bad news, since the platform has confirmed that it will be the Last of the series.

Your showrunner's plan

The announcement by Netflix comes almost three months after the premiere of the second batch of episodes on December 24. I have not heard many people talk about that second season and this may have precipitated the decision of the streaming platform, but Zack Estrin, showrunner of 'Lost in space', has pointed out that his idea was always to do three seasons:

From the beginning, we have always seen this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. An epic family adventure with clear start, development and end. It is also worth noting that with what these characters spend each episode to survive … if someone deserves a moment of peace before their next mission, they are Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith and The robot. And, of course, the Debbie chicken. So although this chapter of 'Lost in space' is coming to an exciting outcome, I am excited to continue exploring new stories with my Netflix friends and the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.

It is worth noting that final part of the communiqué of Estrin, as it has reached a multi-year agreement to produce new series for Netflix. We will have to be attentive to see what their new projects are.

There is still no concrete date for the premiere of this third season, but the final episodes of this new 'Lost in space' are expected to reach Netflix in 2021. It will be then when we say goodbye to The Robinsons.

