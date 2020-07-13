Lost in Random: Zoink illustrates the gameplay based on the use of dice

Share it:

From the pages of GameSpot, Klaus Lyngeled and Olov Redmalm of Zoink Games have illustrated the original approach adopted to give shape to the gameplay dynamics and to the fantasy universe of the dark-colored adventure Lost in Random.

As Game Director of the Lost in Random project unveiled at the EA Play event, Lyngeled he began by stating that "It is an action adventure based on the narrative, but with board game mechanics focused on the deeds experienced by a girl with her dice. Everything revolves around these dice, both from the point of view of the plot and the gameplay. Sin from the pre-production phase we explored different approaches taking inspiration from the animation in claymation and from Tim Burton's films, we simply went crazy thinking about all this, but it was only when we saw this image of the girl with her magic nut that the things started to take shape in the gameplay ".

Following the statements made by Lyngeled, also the Art Director Redmalm he focused on the game mechanics related touse of magic dice to explain that "There are many things you can get in a board game. When you roll the dice, sometimes you get something you want but sometimes you get something you didn't want. And if after a while you feel stuck with some unfortunate throws, what In developing Lost in Random, we look at this, the unpredictability that can surprise you during an adventure. It is a dimension where no one has a magic dice available except the protagonist Even, who can use it to change the rules of the world. It has these 'Alice in Wonderland' mechanics that are integrated almost everywhere in the adventure and represent its identity. The rules of board games and dice have shaped everything that will shape this world".

