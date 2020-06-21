Lost in Random: Zoink Games reveal the adventure at the EA Play Live event

Share it:

Coinciding with the EA Play Live 2020 event, the developers of Zoink Games have officially unveiled the project for Lost in Random, a dark-colored platform adventure coming to PC and console over the next year.

Based on information provided by the developers of the excellent Fe, their next intellectual property will bring fans into the Random reign, a dark world in which every citizen's future is determined by rolling a dice.

Our intrepid alter-ego will therefore have to embark on an epic journey to learn how to make the sentient dice, called Dicey, who will accompany her throughout the adventure to help her break the curse that threatens the very existence of Random's dimension.

Hoping to dive back into the Gothic atmosphere of the latest digital effort directed by Klaus Lyngeled, we leave you in the company of the first video gameplay and we remind you that Lost in Random is expected to be released on PC and console during the 2021. What do you think of this original project? Let us know with a comment. Also during the EA Play Live we also saw the announcement of It Takes Two, the new game by Joseph Fares and his Hazelight studies.