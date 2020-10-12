Lost, Damon Lindelof still doesn’t want to unravel one of the biggest mysteries of the series

Among the most anticipated guests of the 2020 edition of New York Comic-Con, the author of Watchmen e Leftovers Damon Lindelof answered some questions about the main ones mystery in> Lost.

First, Lindelof confirmed one connection between the whispers and the smoke monster“The monster was a kind of ghost in the sense that it could take the form of death as seen by the individuals it was trying to trap, attack, intimidate, recruit and all,” Lindelof explained. “So Jack saw his father, Eko saw Yemi and so on – and Shannon saw Walt – so the fact is that Ben Linus could control the monster, and the monster was somehow responsible for the whispers too. The idea is that sometimes the whispers are the monster, sometimes they are the real ghosts of the island, and other times they are just a bad storyline problem we were trying to get rid of. “

Asked about attackers in canoes of the episode 5×04, whose identity still remains one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the ABC show, but the author did not want to unbalance. “We’ll take this to the grave,” he said. “I’ll tell you we wrote the scene. We wrote the scene that answers this question. And other people outside the writers’ room saw the scene and swore to keep it a secret. So, if Carlton and I were to die … those individuals can come forward and say, ‘Now that they’re dead, I’ll tell you who was in the canoe.’ But we’ll keep our personal integrity. “

In the past few weeks, Lindelof has returned to the topic of negative reactions to the Lost ending.