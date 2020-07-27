Lost, a star of the show wants the reboot: 'I would come back immediately'

Share it:

Be part of a show like Lost It is an experience that remains forever marked not only on the curriculum, but also in the heart of an actor: how many of the protagonists of the famous series created by JJ Abrams and Damon Lindelof, however, would be willing to return to the island?

Taking part in a remake or even a sequel is something extremely risky, especially when it comes to a series that enjoys the fame of Lost, net of any possible defect and an ending often judged negatively by most fans.

However, this risk does not seem to affect the spirit of Tania Raymonde: the actress, present for 18 episodes in the role of Alex, probably touched the high point of her career with the Abrams show and, judging by her words, she would not hesitate to take part in such an operation.

"I'd say yes in a second, you are crazy? For us it has never been a TV series, because we lived practically isolated, we turned in the middle of the jungle, in the mud and in the rain. It looked more like a summer camp in a way. It was like a movie, but more true, we didn't shoot on a set, it seemed like everything much more real"explained enthusiastically Raymonde.

A few days ago, meanwhile, we discovered that the creators knew from the outset what the final scene of Lost would be; here, however, find a background on the controversial Lost finale.