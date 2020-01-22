TV Shows

Los Tigres del Norte will put the Mexican flavor to Super Bowl LIV

January 21, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The North Tigers will get to put all the Mexican flavor with their music to the Super Bowl LIV, which will take place between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on February 2 in Miami, during the broadcast of the meeting.

The multi-awarding group by La Academia de los Grammy, performer of songs such as "La Puerta Negra", "Golpes en el Corazón" and "La Bala", will arrive on viewers' screens to delight in the Mexican touch before the start of the game between Kansas City and San Francisco.

The Fox Sports television network will present a video clip of the Mexican regional music group at the beginning of its broadcasts in the game that closes the 100th season of the National Football League (NFL), with the intention of highlighting the Hispanic passion during the broadcast

With this, the chain adds a more attractive to the expected Super Bowl LIV, which will have large participations such as Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to set the halftime of the game, without a doubt, a highly anticipated show, in addition, Demi Lovato She will be responsible for interpreting the national anthem of the United States with her powerful voice.

The video celebrates the great legacy that the northern group has and the passion of the Latin American public for the sport of tackles to commemorate 100 campaigns of the National League of American Football, the NFL.

