         'Los sin nombre': Jaume Balagueró will return to his origins adapting his film as a television series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A lot has happened in the national fantasy genre since a little over twenty years ago Jaume Balagueró debuted in the feature film with the impeccable staging from 'The Nameless', based on the story of Ramsey Campbell. Now, together with Filmax and Pau Freixas, creator of 'I know who you are' and responsible for 'Red Bracelets', his film will be a new television series.

The strangers return

Created by Balagueró and Freixas and currently in its early stages of development, the series is produced by Arca Audiovisual, Filmax's television division. 'Los sin nombre' was based on a novel by the horror author Ramsey Campbell, it marked Balagueró's film debut and placed it as Visible head of the new Spanish genre. In addition, the film also placed Filmax, headed by Julio and Carlos Fernández, as one of the main promoters of horror movies in Spain for much of the following decade.

Between the post-'Se7en 'thriller and pure horror,' The Nameless' has enough elements that make it ideal for a television adaptation: an extensive pre-development plotline that is not reflected in the film's research, a rich and unique universe that is revealed with a dropper and a gradual descent into madness that could benefit from a narration of more hours. Freixas told Variety that Balagueró has worked with various screenwriters to create a "really extensive bible" and a plot roadmap. Balagueró will enter the project a second time "to take his insight into the genre," Freixas said, adding: "I feel like the writing process has simply confirmed our feeling that the original project is a great starting point, "he continued. "It opens up a range of powerful possibilities for the series, with horror and excitement."

"As with many other relevant film intellectual property properties, such as 'Fargo' for example, we will a new version in serial format, which will bring together two of the greatest talents of our house: Balagueró, an iconic European gender director; and Freixas, responsible for some of the most relevant international successes in Spanish television fiction, "Ivan Díaz, international director of Filmax, told Variety.

'Los sin nombre' marked a turning point in our line and made us a reference in fantastic cinema, "said Filmax CEO Carlos Fernández." Now, excited about the creative association of Pau Freixas and Jaume Balagueró, we are convinced that we will go one step further in fantasy fiction, in this case for television. "