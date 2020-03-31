Entertainment

         'Los sin nombre': Jaume Balagueró will return to his origins adapting his film as a television series

March 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

A lot has happened in the national fantasy genre since a little over twenty years ago Jaume Balagueró debuted in the feature film with the impeccable staging from 'The Nameless', based on the story of Ramsey Campbell. Now, together with Filmax and Pau Freixas, creator of 'I know who you are' and responsible for 'Red Bracelets', his film will be a new television series.

The strangers return

Created by Balagueró and Freixas and currently in its early stages of development, the series is produced by Arca Audiovisual, Filmax's television division. 'Los sin nombre' was based on a novel by the horror author Ramsey Campbell, it marked Balagueró's film debut and placed it as Visible head of the new Spanish genre. In addition, the film also placed Filmax, headed by Julio and Carlos Fernández, as one of the main promoters of horror movies in Spain for much of the following decade.


17 masterpieces of Spanish terror

Between the post-'Se7en 'thriller and pure horror,' The Nameless' has enough elements that make it ideal for a television adaptation: an extensive pre-development plotline that is not reflected in the film's research, a rich and unique universe that is revealed with a dropper and a gradual descent into madness that could benefit from a narration of more hours. Freixas told Variety that Balagueró has worked with various screenwriters to create a "really extensive bible" and a plot roadmap. Balagueró will enter the project a second time "to take his insight into the genre," Freixas said, adding: "I feel like the writing process has simply confirmed our feeling that the original project is a great starting point, "he continued. "It opens up a range of powerful possibilities for the series, with horror and excitement."

READ:  The 24 best movies to watch as a family on Netflix

"As with many other relevant film intellectual property properties, such as 'Fargo' for example, we will a new version in serial format, which will bring together two of the greatest talents of our house: Balagueró, an iconic European gender director; and Freixas, responsible for some of the most relevant international successes in Spanish television fiction, "Ivan Díaz, international director of Filmax, told Variety.

'Los sin nombre' marked a turning point in our line and made us a reference in fantastic cinema, "said Filmax CEO Carlos Fernández." Now, excited about the creative association of Pau Freixas and Jaume Balagueró, we are convinced that we will go one step further in fantasy fiction, in this case for television. "

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.