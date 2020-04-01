'Los sin nombre', by Jaume Balagueró, becomes a series

Share it:

It was 1999 when Jaume Balagueró he made himself known to the general public with his film 'The nameless'. This was the adaptation of the Ramsey Campbell novel and not only did Balagueró make himself known as a voice to be reckoned with in the domestic genre cinema, but he also placed Filmax as one of our producers closest to terror. Well, the most fans of the film are in luck because, according to reports Variety, is going to become a television series.

Balagueró will join forces with Filmax and Pau Freixas, creator of 'Be Who You Are' and responsible for 'Red Bracelets', to carry out this series. Recall that the film told us how, five years after the murder of a girl, when her mother already seemed to have started to stabilize again, a phone call shook her existence again: "Mom, it's me … Come find me" .

Helped by an ex-police officer and a journalist who is an expert in occult matters, the mother begins a desperate search, the search for a terrifying truth that has remained dormant until now: a group of hidden people who reject their own name, the empirical science of evil, abandoned and isolated houses that hide things, secrets … A trap of abominable evil. A truth that extends its roots in time and space, from the horrors of the Nazi holocaust and the occult fever of London in the 1960s to the present day. After years of lethargy, the horrible secret has begun to reveal itself. A number: 106. An abandoned motel. Maybe they can find the girl. Maybe she is alive and they can save her. But the horror has only just begun …