'Los Eternos' will have Marvel's first gay kiss

Yes, we know we have said it many times. And that Marvel has also said it many times. But it seems that this is going to be the real one, the good one. 'The Eternal' is going to be the first time we see a kiss between two men in the history of Marvel and perhaps in the history of blockbusters. Kevin Feige let us know but we didn't believe him. Normal huh? Because every time he has said it, it has been a manual queerbaiting. Now he is serious. And so the actors themselves have confirmed that they will give a kiss that will go down in history: Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman.

Brian Tyree will play Phastos, an eternal third or fourth generation who chose to remain on Earth because of his obsessive search for an unidentified object or person (mysterious, eh?), and in his life on our planet, he will be married to another man, and they have a son. A perfectly happy family until, we suppose, is messed up by the arrival of a greater Evil. 'Los Eternos' has already finished filming and Haaz Sleiman has advanced that we will see a kiss between these two characters: