Los Eternos shows an alternative logo of unknown meaning

The workers who are taking forward the production of The Eternal For Marvel Studios they wear a very different movie logo on the clothes shared by the studio at the time and whose meaning has not yet been gutted by comic book fans of The House of Ideas.

At the time of confirming the existence of the film, this logo was presented with the name of the film on a starry background and in a typography that evokes an ancient race such as these creatures.

Here's an official new logo variation for #TheEternals that members of the film's crew wore during production! pic.twitter.com/4mLRXAuCB1 – MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 8, 2020

In the image that MCU Direct members share on Twitter, you can see the logo surrounded by symbols that make you think of some kind of clock but that does not seem similar to anything that has been seen before.

UCM films are known for expanding the history of comics with totally original and unpublished ideas, so it is possible that this logo makes no sense to anyone until we can go to theaters to see the final film.

Perhaps the mystery is revealed before the premiere, scheduled for November 6, 2020, as it is expected to see the first footage of the film during the screening of Black Widow, which seems to be the key moment to show the first trailer of this new work from Marvel Studios.

Black Widow will be the first film of phase 4 of the UCM and Los Eternos will be the second. It is expected to be the most ambitious production of this phase by having to gather a large collection of villains and cosmic heroes who are no less popular than Iron Man, Thor and company are less iconic for true followers of the Marvel universe.