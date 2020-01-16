'Los Eternos' already has an official synopsis

Share it:

'Los Eternos' is the strangest (and most secret) movie of what we have from MCU, and by far. It is quite surprising that Marvel has chosen these characters for their new story at the MCU, but of course. Since Marvel's offices they have always had things quite clear with months and even years in advance, so If Kevin Feige has decided to choose to introduce us to the Eternal … for something it will be.

So far we have had very little information, except for the cast, the designs of the suits … and filtered photos of the shooting. And, after many rumors, we finally have an official synopsis of the film, just out of the oven.

"'Los Eternos' will feature an exciting new Super Heroes team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: former aliens who have been living secretly on Earth for thousands of years. Continuing the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to meet again and face the oldest enemy of Humanity: the Deviants "

What most attracts the attention of that synopsis is the reference to an 'unexpected tragedy'. Is it something we see in the series of 'Wandavisión', which opens this 2020 too? It has to be very fat, because if they did not come to light with the click of Thanos, what has to happen to leave their hiding place? It also places the Deviants as the next great enemies of the MCU, the destructive counterparts of the Eternal.