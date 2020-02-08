Los Ángeles Azules revive Rioja cumbia with Abel Pintos

Share it:

Mexico, Feb. 7 (EFE) .- The Mexican group of cumbia Los Angeles Azules presented this Friday "And I made her cry", her new collaboration with the Argentine singer and songwriter Abel Pintos that mixes the sounds of Rio de la Plata.

This song is part of the album "Los Ángeles Azules: De Buenos Aires para el mundo" that the Mejía-Avante brothers recorded at a live concert in Argentina in August last year.

Although not all the songs that make up that album have been released, the advances indicate that Argentine artists such as Lali Espósito, Pablo Lescano, Marcela Morelo and the combo of Los Fabulosos Cadillacs were present, among others.

"And I made her cry" is one of the songs that the Mexican group released in 2004 as part of the album "I will never forget you". But 16 years later it is shared and slowed down with the voice of Pintos.









Recently the band had revealed the single "Acariñame", a song written by Julieta Venegas that she herself plays alongside Jay de la Cueva, both Mexicans, and the vocalist of the Argentine band Babasónicos, Adrián Dárgelos.

The songs that make up the album are played duet in versions that fuse the sound of Mexicans with Argentine cumbia. For this, instruments of the music of the South American country are used such as the bass drum, the bandoneon and the charangos.

In the remainder of the year, fans await the revelation of simpler and next February 21 will begin their tour of the United States, where they will have around 27 presentations in the most important cities of the country.

Los Angeles Azules is one of the most important groups in Mexico.

In 2018, they became Latin ambassadors with their popular cumbia at the Coachella Festival (USA), one of the most important musical events in the world.

While the same year, in Mexico, they participated in the Ibero-American Festival of Musical Culture Vive Latino, in which the most relevant artists and groups of the moment meet.









With a musical trajectory of more than 35 years, the Mejía-Avante brothers continue to show their musical quality and in recent times they have released hits like "Love at first sight" next to Belinda and Horacio Palencia or the version of "Never is enough ", by Natalia Lafourcade.