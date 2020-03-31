General News

 Lorne Balfe replaces Desplat as the new composer of Black Widow

March 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Capture of the final trailer of Black Widow (2020)

The movie "Black Widow" I already had an associate composer, who was none other than the French Alexandre Desplat ("Little Women", Godzilla), although at first Henry's name Jackman sounded ("Captain America: The Winter Soldier" Y "Captain America: Civil War"). In fact, IMDb places Desplat as the music manager for the movie. However there seems to be a change of situation, and Now Lorne Balfe's name is playing.

The information comes from the trustworthy FilmMusicReporter, which puts Balfe at the forefront of the soundtrack for the Marvel Studios movie. This composer is known for his work in films as Mission: Impossible – Fallout or Ghost in the Shell. What happens is that this collides with the revelation made by a previous poster of the film or one of the spots, and that it was through those who knew that it was Desplat who would be in charge of the soundtrack.

The production notes for the film have not yet been released by the distributor, so we do not know exactly, but since the FilmMusicReporter medium is generally reliable, it invites us to think that there has been some internal change, and Balfe replaces Desplat.

Via information | FilmMusicReporter

