Lori Loughlin will have her trial in October for bribes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Television actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will go to court in October on charges of paying bribes for their daughters to be admitted to the University of Southern California, a federal judge said.

The judge set the date of the trial after the defense attorneys alleged that they had new evidence that would exempt Lori Loughlin and her husband from charges in the admissions scandal that involved prestigious houses around the United States.

The trial of the famous couple and six other prominent parents accused in the case will begin on October 5 in federal court in Boston. Seven other defendants who continue to fight the charges will go to trial in January 2021, federal district judge Nathaniel Gorton said.

Photo: Steven Senne / AP



Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky in the comedy series "Full House (Three for Three)," and Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $ 500,000 to get their daughters to enter the University of Southern California as members of the rowing team, even when none of them practiced that sport. Authorities say the couple helped create fake sports profiles for teenagers by sending the consultant in the center of the ruse, Rick Singer, photos of the girls posing on rowing machines.

The money was channeled through a fake charitable foundation run by Rick Singer, who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the plan, authorities said.

The lawyers of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli had asked the judge to postpone fixing the trial date before the new evidence they received from prosecutors this week. They say the evidence supports the couple's version that they believed their payments were legitimate donations, not bribes. But the judge said the cases should be resolved as soon as possible and ordered the defense to submit any request to dismiss the case by March 13.