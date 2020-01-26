Lorenzo Lazo dedicates emotional message this beginning of 2020: "Memories are my strength to get ahead"

2019 was not easy for Lorenzo Lazo, and his beloved wife Edith González died of cancer on June 13.

However, the entrepreneur puts everything on his side to get ahead and every time he has shows some images of the beautiful love story he lived with the leading actress of ‘Adventurer’.

Lorenzo also takes refuge in traveling the world and to receive the New Year, the businessman traveled to Iran, where he welcomed him to 2020.

From there, Lorenzo Lazo took the opportunity to send a beautiful message to his community of followers:

Very happy 2020 for all, from Isfahan, in Iran, here is already New Year, which is a year full of life, full of love, full of illusions, full of successes, full of overcoming, but especially a year where we are very United…"

The ex-husband of Lorenzo Lazo showed the spectacular buildings in Iran like the Tomb of Emir Ali, the Shah Cheragh Mausoleum or the sacred city Mecca.

Lorenzo Lazo thanked all the samples of affection he has received from his fans after the death of the actress.

“Thank you for the support you have given me, thanks to you, thank you all for the support received, and the memories are my strength to get ahead, they are the opportunity we have to renew life and we are always making the occasion in 2020 and the decision to celebrate life, happy new year, happy 2020".

