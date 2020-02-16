Lorenza, daughter of Mauricio Ochmann, dazzles with her Mía Rubín style beauty

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lorenza Ochmann, daughter of the famous actor Mauricio Ochmann, steals the eyes for her beauty in social networks, in the same way as Mía and Nina Rubín Legarreta, daughters of the stars Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín.

The 15-year-old girl appeared among one of Aislinn Derbez's photographs on this Valentine's Day and fell in love with her followers, as she has proven to have a unique and natural beauty.

It is very common for the actor's firstborn to appear in some photographs of the artists, because despite the difference between Ochmann's daughters, the two have made a great team and the young woman has become Kailani's playmate , his younger sister.

It is worth mentioning that her father, Mauricio Ochmann, has shown that she has played her role as a dad with excellence, last June, in the picture of the young lady's birthday, she shared a photograph where she appears with her and dedicated an emotional message about how proud he was of her.

Lorenza Ochmann is the firstborn of the actor and daughter also from his first marriage to María José del Valle, a successful professional in the world of architecture, who divorced in 2008 after some problems of addiction of the actor.