Lord of the Rings Universal Theme Park

Universal's theme park in Orlando It is a dream come true for all those who want to feel within the wonderful worlds of 'The Simpsons' or 'Harry Potter', to give some examples, but, in the near future it is possible that it also feeds on Middle-earth that introduced us J.R.R. Tolkien in 'The Lord of the Rings'.

As you read The theme park confirmed last August that it will expand its dimensions with a new section that will be called 'Universal's Epic Universe'. "Our vision for Epic Universe is historic," said Universal Parks & Resorts head Tom Williams, "It will be built with everything we've done to become the most immersive and innovative theme park that we have never created. "Although no more specific details have been given about what this new space will be in question, the rumors suggest that there will be areas destined for Nintendo and classic Universal monsters in this park planned to open its doors in 2023. However, it seems that this is not the only park that the studio would have in hand.New rumors are beginning to circulate through the media and networks pointing out that Universal Orlando would be developing a theme park based on the franchise in complete secrecy. film 'The Lord of the Rings'.

Apparently those responsible for the theme park would have approached the popular French theme park Poy du Fou looking for help. After Disneyland Paris, this is the second most popular theme park in the country, specializing in it was medieval and completely interactive and immersive. What Universal tape is based on something similar to the medieval era?

We may be getting ahead of ourselves, but since Universal is in the process of expansion, isn't it time to do something with one of the stories that has captivated the world? After all, the franchise remains immensely popular, especially now with the arrival of the ambitious series of Amazon Studios, which can mean a dart to the center of the target that helps offset the popularity of the recently opened 'Star Wars : Galaxy's Edge 'by Disney.