Lopetegui's response to the "control" of his players' sexual relations

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said Wednesday that his team is playing on Thursday against Romanian Cluj in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, "to continue or not to continue in a competition that is very exciting" and houses "the maximum ambition" to qualify for the round of 16.

Lopetegui, in a press appearance after directing training in the Sevillista sports city, warned that, despite 1-1 of the first leg, "the rival is going to demand to make a great game", since the Cluj "has very good players, many of them international" and a "great coach -Dan Petrescu- who is the leader of the whole project. He is very clear on how to compete and that is why he has won the Romanian league," he said. .

At the press conference, journalists, both Spanish and Romanian, were able to ask him several questions. Although there was one that especially caught his attention and ended in laughter. "Do you control the sexual relations of your players?"

This question was asked because the Romanian coach against whom he faces assured that his players "they have restricted intimate relationships with their partners to only one per week".

The Basque coach's response was concise and clear. "I have enough to control mine"he said wryly at the laughter of those present. Lopetegui explained, more seriously, that he did not have such measures among the staff.

The Gipuzkoan coach referred to "defined style" of Cluj but he ignores "how he is going to go out tomorrow", since "they can play back with a line of five or with a line of four", so he has "prepared the game" foreseeing both possibilities.

Lopetegui said that Cluj is "more dangerous outside than at home", so he is "aware of the difficulty" that will involve "doing good the game of Romania" because "tomorrow no goal of those involved in Getafe – last Sunday (0-3) – will be worth and you have to earn the merit to move on to the next round. "

The Basque coach revealed that he has not "made big changes" following the bad streak of January results"But it is true that Fernando and Gudelj have been together", although "they had also been before and in the future they can continue to do so, it will depend a little on the circumstances."

Lopetegui, who praised the French defender Jules Koundé for his "ability to adapt to various positions"He insisted that he has striker Munir El Haddadi, absent in the last matches because he has "a group of players to choose from and sometimes that some who do not deserve it are left out," he argued.

The midfielder Joan Jordán, who was in the press appearance with his coach, said that "the Europa League is synonymous with Seville. People are very excited about the competition," but said it is "soon" to be "focused on the title itself, rather "is focused" on tomorrow's game ".

Jordan said he was "aware of the importance of the game," since "you pass the round or stay out," so he is "excited to move forward in the competition" after "doing things right in the first leg", when the Sevilla had "chances to score another goal, but the result (1-1) is not bad."

The Girona player called the Cluj a "complicated team, at home he showed his strengths and is dangerous outside" but he believes that Sevilla "is gaining confidence", as he demonstrated with "the good victory of Getafe" for "the most important moments of the season, "he said.