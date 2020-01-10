Sports

Lopetegui cannot suppress tears after hearing an audio from his father

January 9, 2020
Edie Perez
Julen Lopetegui showed his more human side during an interview with the official website of Sevilla Fútbol Club. In it, he could not help but get excited several times.

"I come from a wonderful family where my mother, who is in heaven, educated us all that way. We are four brothers, five before, very close and we are very happy and very proud of the family we have. Asteasu is my refuge (begins to get excited) there one finds oneself many times. In football the character sometimes steals the role of the person and sometimes we need to catch air and that is what I find in my house, "he said at the beginning of the interview.

"I talk about my children and I get excited, I am delighted with them, better impossible"said his father in an audio rescued by the club." It's a phenomenon my father, 89 years old, is a phenomenon. "

The sportiest part of the interview

Edie Perez

