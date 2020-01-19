Loot box, controversy is again in the UK: they push children to gamble according to the NHS

Share it:

The controversy over the award funds in the United Kingdom rekindled due to the declarations of Claire Murdoch, director of the mental health department of National Health Service, the British health system.

According to Murdoch, loot boxes would entice children to gamble, and therefore should be removed from any video game: "Frankly, no company should push children into gambling by teaching them to wager on the contents of these loot boxes. No company should sell prize boxes to children with this element of randomness, so yes, these sales should end.".

Attempts have already been made to regulate the phenomenon of loot boxes in the United Kingdom, but to date no ban has ever been imposed by the British Gambling Commission, for the simple reason that they are not monetizable. It is true that in many games it is possible to buy loot boxes, but in no case can the cash prizes be transformed into real money. According to Murdoch, however, it is one "loophole", since "despite this, third-party sites selling rare accounts and items are very common and can be found easily on the internet in places like eBay".

The director is not alone invites all publishers to eliminate loot boxes, but also to include spending limits in their games, clearly specify the probabilities of obtaining certain objects (which many already do) and raise parents' awareness of the issue. "There have been many reports of children who spent money unbeknownst to their parents, including a 16-year-old boy who spent 2,000 pounds on a basketball game and a 15-year-old who instead spent 1,000 on a shooter.".