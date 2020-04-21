'Looney Tunes Cartoons', 'Not-too-late show with Elmo' and more

Share it:

On May 27, HBO Max will launch in the United States, the long-awaited new streaming service that will bring together the main brands and chains of WarnerMedia. The initial proposal includes ten thousand hours of content "premium" from the Warner Bros library (HBO, DC, Cartoon Network …) along with MAX originals.

The platform has announced and released the trailers for lsix original shows and series with which HBO Max will perform in society in the United States. Works among which the new series by Anna Kendrick, the return of the Looney Tunes and the fantasy that promises to be the talk show of Elmo.

In Spain, today, it is not clear how these six series will arrive, just as there is no news on how HBO Max will expand internationally. HBO Spain has not yet announced its May releases, so it is not unreasonable to find any of these releases here. But let's get to the heart.

'Love life'

Anna Kendrick stars in her first series with a journey from first to last love and how the people we are with make us what we are. Created by Sam Boyd, each episode will have a different protagonist. Joining Kendrick in the first season will be Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compere and Lesley Menville.

'Looney Tunes Cartoons'

New version of the classic Looney Tunes with a new update and, mind you, eighty episodes of eleven minutes each. Each of them will have several shorts of varying length.

'The Not Too Late Show With Elmo'

Perhaps what I am personally waiting for the most is the late show presented by Elmo. The Sesame Street character (Sesame Street) puts himself in the shoes of a presenter to interview and have a good time with his guests. Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, John Mullaney and Blake Lively will be some of the first interviewees.

'On the record'

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering direct and produce this documentary that follows the story of Drew Dixon, a renowned music producer, who in the midst of the #MeToo wave went ahead and publicly accused hip hop magnate Russell Simmons of sexual assault.

'Craftopia'

Children's craft contest presented by the YouTube LaurDIY (Lauren Riihimaki). In each show, contestants (ages 9 to 15) will fill their cart with materials and take on imaginative, grand craft-building challenges.

'Legendary'

Contest around the world of vogue and ball culture where different houses will compete to achieve the status of "Legendary". The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ, Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion who will be famous judges.