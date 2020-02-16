"Looks like a quilt": Martha Debayle teases her outfit for "mattress covers"

Share it:

Martha Debayle, is without a doubt a fashion icon in our country, and the journalist is always aware of the most avant-garde and sophisticated fashion trends.

On this occasion, the radio host gave us a chair of good taste when dressing, because she wore a modern and cozy piece of Norma Kamali, but some users did not understand the current trends and finished it on social networks.

When you don't want to remove the quilt because of the cold ”. “Ufff !! I need this half Jedi look in my life !! ” "Sorry Martha but it looks like a comforter." "It looks like pajamas." "Pray … It looks like the bedspread of your bed 😂😂".

Norma Kamali's designs are characterized by being innovative and she is the creator of the famous sleeping bag coats, as well as clothes with which it is easy to travel and with which you can feel comfortable.

"Clothes should be practical and intelligent, but at the same time fun for you to want to dress with her and feel good."

Norma Kamali's designs are also known to be gender fluid, so that both men and women can use them equally, and that is that the designs also tend to be oversized.

The model that Martha Debayle chose is the “Quilted Blanket Coat” and has a cost of one thousand 150 dollars (just over 22 thousand 100 Mexican pesos).

It is a timeless coat for life whose quilted blanket combines with everything and you can also find it in red.

