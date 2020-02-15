Look at the references of 'Suicide Squad' and DC

The movie about Harley Quinn, 'Birds of Prey', is already in theaters. Did you feel like returning from the character? Have you seen her? And above all, have you noticed the references of the tape to DC, or its predecessor 'Suicide Squad'? Here we comment on those references, but Watch out, there are spoilers in the movie.
Joker
We already know that Jared Leto does not appear in the new movie, but his character does. In fact we saw it from the trailer. A cartoon of his face is on a target to which Harley usually throws darts to release his anger. He wants to leave her behind – well for her – and take a new path. There are references to him, but it is no longer cupcake.
Bruce, Harley's pet
Harley adopts a hyena as a pet in his new life, which he has baptized as Bruce. "I put Bruce for that good fox of Wayne," he says in a moment. This is what reference is made to billionaire Bruce Wayne, who apparently does not know his double identity.
The post-credits scene
The film ends with a post-credit non-scene. There is no such scene because only the voice of the protagonist is heard wanting to tell a gossip … "It turns out Batman …" and is cut. What did he want to tell us? What has Harley heard about?
Gotham City Sirens
Harley Quinn has many distinctive features: her hair, her clothes … and her tattoos. From the promotional posters of 'Birds of prey', it is seen that his J-shaped arm tattoo has varied slightly: now the letter looks like a fish's tail, and a girl is drawn on it. Indeed, it is a mermaid. A reference to Gotham City Sirens, the alliance he creates with Poison and Catwoman in the comics … Are we going to have a movie?
The original Harley costume
Here we see a different version of Harley. However, at the beginning we have an image of her with her original outfit from the 1992 Batman series: during the cartoon summary of her life, we see the characteristic black and red Harley Quinn costume. Who knows if we will see that style in real action again.
ACE Chemicals, the origins of the air
Harley's immersion in an Ace Chemicals tank is extracted from the comics, and is seen in 'Suicide Squad' in a flashback: the moment when Dr. Harleen Quinzel became the new character. What better way to cut with your past than to fly that place? Said and done. And so begins a new life.
Captain Boomerang is wanted
The former partner of Harley's 'Suicide Squad' is being searched by the police. It is known because there is a sign of him at the police station. When the protagonist passes by, he sees it and comments: "I know that one".
The shirt with morriña
When the girls are going to prepare for the action, Harley takes off several clothes: Renée pulls out a bodice directly inspired by her appearance of the animated series. Besides, Dinah takes out the white T-shirt that Harley wore in 'Suicide Squad'. Seeing her, Harley recognizes that she has sentimental value for her.
With the pump to the neck
Harley talks briefly about how to survive a neck bomb. An obvious reminder of his time with the Suicide Squad, which kept its members at heart by placing bombs on each one in their necks. A false movement and their heads would explode. Word of Amanda Waller.
