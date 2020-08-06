look at the photo of Kunal Nayyar

Share it:

When Kunal Nayyar announced his farewell to social networks a few months ago, he anticipated that, while leaving his account in the hands of a staff who would publish updates on his professional career, we would still occasionally see his photos. Raj's interpreter in The Big Bang Theory he was speaking.

The most recent photo posted on Instagram, which can also be seen at the bottom of the article, dates back to the childhood of Kunal Nayyar, which in fact uses the hashtag #babyraj. The boy looks pensive and his hands on his cheeks, in a pose already consummate actor. "What can I say?" Nayyar wrote in the caption. "Poser for once, pose forever. "

The image quickly collected over 63,000 likes, and a series of comments that define it "adorable", "tender" or "so pretty".

As the audience continues to review the old episodes of The Big Bang Theory, occasionally finding some holes in the screenplay, the idea of ​​one seems to go away, at least for the moment Friends-style reunion of the sitcom, which would be appreciated by many fans. Some time ago Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler, explained: "Everyone has other jobs and other things going on. Right now, me and Jim Parsons we're producing a show called Call me Kat, and that's where my life technically focuses. In addition, there are a lot of legal issues pretty boring as to why shows have reunions or not, but I think it's probably too early. "