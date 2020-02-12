Look at the new look of Harley Quinn

Share it:

James gunn continues with the filming of 'The Suicide Squad'. Now some new photographs reveal the style of Margot Robbie like Harley Quinn. The protagonist, who has just brought to the billboard her spin-off 'Birds of prey'.

Now the villain? DC presents a new style with longer hair, and instead of blue and pink hair … It looks red and black! Since it was known in David's 2016 film, in which he overcame the plot material, he has been seen with a very different image and attitude in his new film.

Regardless of the adventures that Harley Quinn has in the DCEU alone with new partners, what is known for sure is that he will arrive with 'The Suicide Squad', which will premiere in August 2021.

Now, new photos and videos reveal the actress on the set and filming for the movie. Published on Twitter by DC Movie News, a video of Robbie disguised as Harley Quinn has been shared again, but with an image that is far from that projected in 'Birds of Prey': with a long red dress and black boots. She is holding a spear of some kind and calling a yellow taxi just outside any building.

An additional photo published by Harley Quinn Updates shows Robbie with her Harley Quinn makeup and tattoos next to the filmmaker. Both in the video and in the photo, at the ends of his pigtails, much longer, he now has red and black wicks, referring to the character's comic aspect.

Apparently Gunn wants to make more reference to comics. At least this first image will give clues to DC followers.

The Harley Quinn offered by Robbie directed by Cathy Yan In 'Birds of Prey' he has received many compliments, so hopefully Gunn will keep the line in Harley's arch inside the DCEU. Since the director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' read the script of Christina Hodson to make sure your Harley fits in the direction of the character. In this movie the villain will already be totally emancipated, after what has marked Yan's last plot. We will be watching the evolution of the character.