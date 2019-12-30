look at the egos fight that created the light

Share it:

Although ‘The war of the currents’ (The Current War, 2017) is already two years old, it reaches us at the end of the decade, with a premiere delayed by the different problems that continue to drag Hollywood predator productions Harvey Weinstein. Made when vod services were still on the rise and large screen releases still made room for films with large budgets, but not as big as a blockbuster.

It is ironic that a film of these characteristics has a medium premiere, far from the treatment it could have had in the last decade, in full hatching of the platforms and the war for the conquest of broadband of Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Apple and Disney +. The war of the title, in fact, bears the name of the infamous battle of wits in the United States in the 1880s, between Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and businessman George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon).

His career consisted of overtaking the other by providing electricity to illuminate and, ultimately, boost the country, and change the world. Away from the jovial gaze associated with scientific discoveries, in ‘The war of the currents’Priman ruthless machinations that often follow the "eureka". In this scenario, all the characteristics of a standard biopic melodrama are given, but take a different path thanks to the script of Michael Mitnick, surprisingly fun, and that offers all actors, in particular Shannon, a broad opportunity for acid humor.

Mitnick's libretto The narrative is also changing, presenting new characters and subplots that extend the scope of the story, giving us a portrait not only of Edison and Westinghouse but also of the world and the society in which they lived. Once the patterns of discord are placed, it is presented to the inventor Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult), who worked briefly for Edison before setting up his own company, after Edison will not value your brilliance.

An electric cast

The cast of ‘The war of the currents’Is a luxury. Cumberbatch, with its experience of Alan Turing, Julian Assange or Sherlock Holmes does not fail in its facet of terrible genius, gifted and questionable as a person. Although it is as fine as always there is a feeling that the profile is running out a bit and should be giving a touch to your agent to move you in other roles if you do not want to end soon to enter the ranks of distributions of period films, and most likely, exclusively British.

Shannon always leaves his teammates somewhat blurred and here is the most interesting as the most opportunistic and ruthless Westinghouse. Nicholas Hoult is a Decent Nikola Tesla, the visionary who puts himself on the Westinghouse side but it is difficult to get rid of the head that the most fascinating film Tesla had the face of David Bowie. Katherine Waterstone shows Marguerite Westinghouse as an equal to her husband in a voluntary representation of a formidable woman who you have it hard in a story so full of testosterone.

That is why Waterston is underused despite attempts to inject Marguerite into the plot, but is never at the same level, a little the same as Tesla, which is presented as an important piece, but is gradually receding. In general, the most visually successful moments of the film arise when people receive electric light for the first time, something we now consider absolutely mundane has almost an air of magic here, courtesy of the director of photography Chung-hoon Chung, the genius behind ‘It’ (2017).

A business look at geniuses

With a height cast and some notable script lines‘The war of the currents’Is an evocative experience of the most inventive decade in history, but in its most surprising part – by how we tend to sacralize the pioneers– Reflect on the various motivations that drove progress beyond the visionary instinct: ** ego, money, philanthropy… which fits very well with the best-known profile of ogres praised for their final contribution to the world, such as ** Steve Jobs.

But what he cannot conjure up, until it is too late, is the emotion of the invention itself. In that sense, it lacks the dramatic spark of the most compact ‘The Imitation Game’ (2014), despite the efforts of the director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon and its bustling use of camera tricks, from zooms, crane shots and panels that want to capture the sense of wonder of the creative moment without getting it completely. Despite this, it works quite well thanks to fascinating curiosities, such as the sad connection between Edison and the first electric chair.

Has certain personality and emotional details, but your problem, today is your target audience. Beyond its worth, it deals with didactic themes, aimed at middle-aged adults and its cinematic will crashes with the reality of home cinema. The 2020s may find a space for these large-scale proposals without Oscar aspirations, but it is impossible not to have a certain pessimistic look, because today, in the current platform war, the ones that have lost the fight for the big screen are medium productions like this.