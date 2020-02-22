"Look at nothing else how I was!" Sergio Mayer poses without clothes to show sunburn (VIDEO)

The actor and federal deputy of Morena, Sergio Mayer Breton showed what were the ravages of having remained several hours in the sun last Sunday in the capital Zócalo, during the report of the first year of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Through his Instagram account, the former member of Garibaldi He shared a couple of videos in which he appears half-naked, because you only saw a bath towel.

The legislator showed his almost 200 thousand followers how his chest was burned, all for not using sunscreen.

"These are the consequences of having been all day in the sun, all day in the sun without having protection, look at nothing else how I was (…) we must protect ourselves, because this is very bad for the skin, no way" , said.

It may interest you:

Confirmed! Alejandra Guzmán dedicates “Hey Güera” to Paulina Rubio (VIDEO)

They capture Pedro Sola with her boyfriend, they have been in love for 18 years!