Longclaw is the new character of Sonic: The Movie

Although Paramount Pictures has not wanted to reveal, officially speaking, who exactly Longclaw is, he has presented him as one of the characters we will see in Sonic: The Movie. And, according to several reports, it could be a protective owl that accompanies the blue hedgehog when it is small. Indeed, the companion of the already special "Baby Sonic".

The information comes from Twitter, where Paramount Spain has published a very revealing tweet. You can see it below and this is what it says: "I remember that Longclaw always told me: 'Sonic, go without haste but without pause.' I never got to understand it, really. And what phrase do you remember to be told often? '".

As you can see, it is a phrase said as if it were pronounced by Sonic himself, which implies that he refers to a character who accompanied him when he was little. And the truth is that it matches the information they have given from media such as Sonic Paradise, which highlights that the rumored owl could be precisely Longclaw.

Remember that the movie will be released very soon. Specifically on February 14, 2020. It will be directed by Jeff Fowler and combine real action images with CGI. The one in charge of giving voice to Sonic will be Ben Schwartz while among the real actors we will find names like Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Neal McDonough and Tika Sumpter.

Sources: Twitter / Sonic paradise