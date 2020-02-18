 Long-term forecast of $ 15-25 million for The New Mutants

Share it:

It is still almost a month and a half before the premiere of "The New Mutants" in the cinema but the first box office predictions for its premiere are already circulating, such as the ones that Box Office Pro usually makes. They are long-term predictions, so it is difficult to predict but if it gives us an idea of ​​how the market is going to level of expectation, and it does not seem that great interest is perceived.

The media speaks of a prediction for its first three days in the United States of about 15-25 million dollars, speaking of a total domestic box office of 35-55 million. Everything can change in these weeks but considering that we do not know the budget of the film, it is difficult to assess. In absolute values ​​it does not seem an especially high figure talking about a superhero movie – in fact we would almost say it is quite low – but everything can have a relative reading according to the production budget – as has happened to "Birds of prey"-.

The promotion of the film continues with a low profile, and although it was a few days more active on Twitter throwing images of the different protagonists, now it has put the brake. It does not indicate that it will be a particularly explosive promotion.