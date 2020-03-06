 Long-term $ 115 prediction for Black Widow

Share it:

Almost two months before the premiere of “Black Widow” The first box office estimates for the film arrive, still to be considered long-term estimates, by Box Office. According to the analysis of the medium, the film would be released in the United States on May 1 with an average estimate of 115 million.

The estimate for the first domestic weekend really stands at range of 90-130 million dollars, which are relatively high data, because they would be well above what was collected by "Ant-Man" (57.2 million) or "Doctor Strange" (85 million), and more along the lines of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (117 million), although a great distance from "Black Panther" (202 million).

This estimate is made based on the good reception received by the first trailer, and the little competition that will be found, arriving a month after its previous blockbuster ("Mulan") and without facing another blockbuster until the end of May ("F9").

Via information | Box Office