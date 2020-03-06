General News

 Long-term $ 115 prediction for Black Widow

March 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Official Black Widow Poster Cutout (2020)

Almost two months before the premiere of “Black Widow” The first box office estimates for the film arrive, still to be considered long-term estimates, by Box Office. According to the analysis of the medium, the film would be released in the United States on May 1 with an average estimate of 115 million.

The estimate for the first domestic weekend really stands at range of 90-130 million dollars, which are relatively high data, because they would be well above what was collected by "Ant-Man" (57.2 million) or "Doctor Strange" (85 million), and more along the lines of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (117 million), although a great distance from "Black Panther" (202 million).

This estimate is made based on the good reception received by the first trailer, and the little competition that will be found, arriving a month after its previous blockbuster ("Mulan") and without facing another blockbuster until the end of May ("F9").

Via information | Box Office

