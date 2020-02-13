London will open the world's first Batman restaurant

Share it:

Have you ever wanted to dine at a restaurant that is set in Batman? Ok, you may not even have thought about it, but when you know they are going to open one in London, you will want to go. The establishment is called Park Row and will open in the Soho area of ​​London. The fact is that Wonderland Restaurant Group has partnered with DC in the project, which will allow comic book fans to eat in Gotham for one night.

That way, we can try food and drinks that are named after some of the most emblematic characters of this magnificent saga. Also, it will have some history. And not one that is very appetizing for dinner without watching our backs. In fact, the name of the restaurant comes from the place where Bruce Wayne's parents were brutally murdered.

On the other hand, Park Row will offer an immersive experience in a really large location and consists of five restaurants and three bars. Of course, the stage will have many references to the Dark Knight.

As if that were not enough, depending on the restaurant, one or another meal will be served. For example, at Pennyworth's, which obviously bears the name of Bruce Wayne's butler, British dishes will be served to share. Instead, Iceberg Lounge will offer a menu of international food and live shows. You will also have your own Harley Quinn restaurant, and we can even enjoy a cocktail bar called Old Gotham City. The place "clandestine" where the villains gather.

This is what Wonderland Restaurant Group has said after the announcement: "The proposed desasapland continues the use of space as a high-end restaurant. The restaurant will be rooted in the DC Multiverse, taking visitors on a culinary adventure through the many fictional universes famous for their superhero residents like Batman, Superman and Wonder Women. ".

Source: Movieweb