Lolita Cortés attacked after Jolette tested positive on COVID-19

Jolette announced a few days ago on her social networks that she was a carrier of the Coronavirus. In a photo she shared in her Instagram account stories from the hospital, the former controversial participant from La Academia expressed, "positive COVID-19, I commend myself to your prayers."

Given this, the followers of Jolette, who is now a television host, recalled the "fights" between her and Lolita Cortés during the program La Academia de TV Azteca. Several people went to Lolita's social networks to attack her.









These are some of the comments that Lolita Cortés has received in her recent posts in her Instagram feed: "she was a viper with Jolette", "I came here for Jolette, but who the hell is Lola Cortés? Dial more than 25 years of career and nobody knows her, but Jolette is remembered as a brave woman "," I have seen videos of you and it is sad to see you make a fool of yourself, you can be crazy in the theater but you have not come out from there ".

Lola Cortés, when will there be an apology for Jolette? All the bitter drinks you put her through, I think she deserves it.

"How terrible to see how you sell yourself to humiliate the rest."

So far Lolita Cortés has not commented on these attacks on social networks, which arose after Jolette tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

