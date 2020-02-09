Lolita Ayala rejects Televisa; He doesn't want to come back because he wants to do “nice things”

Three years ago Lolita Ayala left TV, however, the company of San Ángel wants it back and has let it know.

The journalist confessed that the television has searched for it, however, she wants to do new things where they leave "beautiful things".

She confessed that she is not interested in returning at the same time of daily news, which in any case, I'd rather be in a weekend program.

Some time ago they talked to me to return to another newscast the same but definitely after 45 years I no longer wanted daily news, every day, better a weekend, a recorded program. I would love a news of just beautiful things for example. ”

Because of his desire to do different and recorded things, Lolita Ayala has chosen to work online.

For that reason, he confirmed that it is about to launch a health program on the web.

With information from La Tribuna

It may interest you:

Who is the mask? Ninel Conde was the winner at the Telethon