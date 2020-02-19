LOL PG Nationals Spring Split 2020: appointment with the final at Cartoomics

Share it:

PG Esports, the Tournament Organizer of Fandango Club, leader in Italy in the competitive gaming sector, brings the flourishing export phenomenon within Cartoomics, the Milanese event traditionally linked to the world of comics that will take place from 13 to 15 March at Fiera Milano Rho.

This year's event therefore opens its doors to the whole world of competitive digital sports and will do so in an ad hoc area dedicated to video games. This is where PG Esports, with the support of its official partners NicNac’s and adidas, will create an unmissable export show for all fans with its exclusive PG Arena. A real export theater that will host the semifinals and finals of the League of Legends PG Nationals Spring Split 2020, the official Italian MOBA tournament by Riot Games, the only one to guarantee access to the European Masters. Around the PG Arena there will be a space where visitors can also find several stands dedicated to some of the teams participating in the Championship. It will be an unmissable opportunity for all fans, who will thus be able to get to know their favorite team live, but also for those who still do not know the fervent world of exports and want to get closer by discovering the main protagonists.

Qlash Forge, Outplayed, Samsung Morning Stars, MOBA ROG, YDN Games, Cyberground Gaming, Racoon and the winners of the summer edition, the Campus Party Sparks, have been competing for a few weeks on the League of Legends virtual battlefield to determine who is the peninsula's most talented competitive team. This year's Spring Split will guarantee two slots for participation for the first time ever European Masters 2020, the pinnacle of the competitive season of the Old Continent which sees the best players from 13 regional leagues compete twice a year. The PG Nationals winning team will immediately have access to the EU Masters Group Stage, while the second will pass through the Play-In, where they will be able to proceed to the group stage and join the other compatriot team.

For three years now, the main purpose of the League of Legends PG Nationals has been to give as much visibility as possible to the Italian teams, offering them the opportunity to compete officially at the Riot Games European Regional League. PG Esports continues to invest in this national championship in order to give as much support as possible to all the participating teams: a synergy that, over time, is incredibly benefiting the development of the entire export phenomenon in our country. In doing so, it also gives the best players on the Peninsula the opportunity to take a European stage where they can show off everything they can do on the battlefield.

The appointment for all fans is streamed every Wednesday and Thursday starting at 18:00 on the official PG Esports Twitch channel. All that remains is to get comfortable and enjoy the most important Italian League of Legends tournament of 2020: the road to the finals of the PG Nationals is still to be decided.