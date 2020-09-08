LoL, G2 vs Fnatic: the success of a championship enclosed in a match

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The G2 final against Fnatic is now considered a sort of “Classic”Of the LEC, the European League of Legends championship. However, the last match of the 2020 summer season will not be remembered only for the umpteenth challenge between the greats of the European (and world) scene, but also for the audience record broken during the finals.

The grand finale of the LEC did indeed record over one million spectators in Race 3, according to the Esports Charts website.

An impressive result for the European league, which partly helps to dispel the shadows that have gathered a few weeks ago due to a controversial partnership with NEOM not exactly well received by fans.

The result also demonstrates the constant growth that the LEC has had since the 2019 rebranding that turned it into a closed league based on franchises. Furthermore the LEC is experiencing a huge success globally, thanks also to weight victories at international events such as the Mid-Season Invitational.

For the record, the G2, after having been defeated by Fnatic in the semifinals, managed to get back on top to meet them again in the final. A game without history: the G2 have again won the continental title without having to strain too much.

In Shanghai, at the Worlds which will begin at the end of this month, the representatives of the Old Continent will be the G2, i Fnatic e i Rogue (for the Main Event); while I Mad Lions they will have to go through the Play In.