 Loki's screenwriter joins Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After knowing that the movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" practically already one step away from having a new director, in the absence of Marvel Studios officially announcing Sam Raimi as the new director in charge of the film, it enters a usual stage when there is a change of directors and is a script rewrite phase existing to adjust it a little more to the tastes of the new director.

Through THR we learned that Michael Waldron, known for his work in the animated series "Rick and Morty", will be in charge of carrying out this script review that Jade Bartlett had already done. It is not known at the moment if we talk about a simple revision or an in-depth rewrite. Curiously Waldron is also the scriptwriter and creator of the series "Loki" Disney +, so everything indicates that they have pulled the agenda and someone already known to not delay the project too much, which should begin to be recorded this May, date they have maintained despite the departure of Scott Derrickson.

In the film we will have the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Unexpectedly, we would not have the return of Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer. The premiere of the movie is set for the May 7, 2021.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter