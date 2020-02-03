Loki's first teaser for Disney + comes to light

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Each year the celebration of the Super Bowl leaves us with great joys in the form of important advances for some of the most important series and films of the coming months (or years). In this year's game it has been possible to see new footage of Loki, WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the three Marvel Studios series for Disney + that have already started production.

Perhaps the most interesting fragment is that of Loki, a series that we had seen absolutely nothing except the official logo. No less interesting are the seconds dedicated to WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, both with very curious scenes.

With these images it is more than confirmed that WandaVision is going to be a sitcom with a lot of drama, because we must not forget that the whole series is supposed to take place in a fiction created in the mind of the powerful Scarlet Witch, who refuses to Accept the death of Vision and it is locked in this alternative reality where both live together and happy in a kind of parallel 50s.

The trailer is full of fantastic scenes despite lasting 30 seconds. We see the classic Vision suit, the first time of Sam Wilson with the shield of Captain America and Loki threatening to reduce the place where they seem to have him captive to ashes.

As a first preview of what awaits us at Disney + related to UCM is not bad and we hope to see much more as the productions continue. In theory we should have two series ready for the same year and Loki would be released already during the spring of 2021, so the wait may still be a bit long for the most impatient.