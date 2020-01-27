Loki would take a week of filming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new rumor suggests that filming of Loki It started just over a week ago and that the Disney + series with a premiere scheduled for 2021 has already begun to meet the cameras.

The person in charge of sharing this information has been Charles Murphy, who turns out to be a well-known insider with a certain reputation in regards to the latest genre-related productions of superheroes.

"I'm not sure if this will be seen by the right people, but I can promise that Loki started shooting last week. I cannot believe that people do not understand that these productions are not always recorded in public and that they use sets on some occasions, which is the case here".

WandaVision shot for quote some time before you saw a single set photo. This is how it goes. But if it makes you feel better to disparage my reputation, knock yourself the fuck out.

For my part, I will only cover Loki in my Patreon. – Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) January 26, 2020

Murphy showed some anger with those who did not believe his information for not having leaked from the first moment photographs of the cast working on the series or any other type of graphic document that proves that they are really working on this shoot.

That the series starring Tom Hiddleston is already in operation is more than credible, certainly. A few weeks ago we already saw material related to the filming of WandaVision and also that of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so we know that the machinery is in operation in regards to the Marvel TV Studios series for Disney + and in the coming months we will start Let's see the first fruits.

We recently learned that the opening of Disney + in our country had advanced slightly.