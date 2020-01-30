Loki would present Sera as the first transgender character of UCM

Share it:

A new casting for the filming of Loki, the Disney + series, has raised the alarm about the inclusion of a new character that would be, at the same time, the first incursion of a transgender woman in the UCM.

It is believed that this character will be Sera, a member of a group of male angels called the Anacoretas. In the comics the character is identified as a woman and that makes him, for now, the only transgender main character of Marvel to date.

The casting mentioned seeks a man or a woman between 20 and 40 years to play a secondary character during the six episodes that will last the first season of Loki with the possibility of repeating in a second season.

Of course the most veteran of the comic have not taken in wondering if Angela will also appear next to Sera, the romantic interest of the first. It is possible that if so, both characters make the leap to the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The information that defends that this casting is for the role of Sera appears in The Illuminerdi and due to its lack of background in regards to having privileged information on Marvel projects, it is advisable to maintain caution before considering this information completely true.

In the case of confirming this information we only hope that the role will be granted to a trans actress to take the commitment of Marvel Studios beyond fiction and also have some impact on the opportunities given to this group so battered in large productions.

Although in the early stages of the Marvel series for Disney + it was feared that the actors in the films would not appear for budget reasons, the truth is that they will. That is why here we will have Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Sophia Di Martino as the female version of the character.