Entertainment

Loki would present Sera as the first transgender character of UCM

January 30, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

A new casting for the filming of Loki, the Disney + series, has raised the alarm about the inclusion of a new character that would be, at the same time, the first incursion of a transgender woman in the UCM.

It is believed that this character will be Sera, a member of a group of male angels called the Anacoretas. In the comics the character is identified as a woman and that makes him, for now, the only transgender main character of Marvel to date.

The casting mentioned seeks a man or a woman between 20 and 40 years to play a secondary character during the six episodes that will last the first season of Loki with the possibility of repeating in a second season.

Of course the most veteran of the comic have not taken in wondering if Angela will also appear next to Sera, the romantic interest of the first. It is possible that if so, both characters make the leap to the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

READ:           Netflix wants more He-Man and announces a new animated series of the mythical franchise

The information that defends that this casting is for the role of Sera appears in The Illuminerdi and due to its lack of background in regards to having privileged information on Marvel projects, it is advisable to maintain caution before considering this information completely true.

In the case of confirming this information we only hope that the role will be granted to a trans actress to take the commitment of Marvel Studios beyond fiction and also have some impact on the opportunities given to this group so battered in large productions.

Although in the early stages of the Marvel series for Disney + it was feared that the actors in the films would not appear for budget reasons, the truth is that they will. That is why here we will have Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Sophia Di Martino as the female version of the character.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.