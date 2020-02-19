Loki would introduce the great villain of phase 4 of the UCM

Share it:

The Serie Loki Disney + will be one of the first located in phase 4 of the UCM and therefore what happens there will have an impact on the future of the cinematic universe. In this specific case, the next Thanos may even appear.

Numerous clues have led the followers of this universe to think that Kang, the conqueror would be the great villain of phase 4 of the UCM and now the insider Daniel RPK ensures that his gateway to this story will be through Loki.

In the last trailer of the Marvel series for Disney + Loki could be seen imprisoned in what undoubtedly looks like the facilities of the Temporary Variation Agency, an entity that is responsible for putting in their place those who dare to play with the space and time. We explained it to you here.

Since we saw Loki escape in Avengers: Endgame it was clear that his series would be clearly inspired by his travels in time and that Kang knows, a traveler who uses time and space to conquer worlds and give enough headaches to The heroes of the Earth.

Kang has had a good collection of identities in its passage through the comics and therefore there is potential for a lot of play in order to reveal itself as the next main villain of the UCM in cinemas and television. Although none of this is officially confirmed the pieces fit.

Loki will not be history of the UCM that plays with the multiverses, because there is Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, another film where there is material for Kang to do his own and even to know some of his multiple personalities if he decides to take advantage of that Comics material.

