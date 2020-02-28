Loki would be looking for 4 characters that would fit with the AVT

Share it:

Although 'Avengers: Infinity War' made us believe that Loki He was gone forever Marvel Studios found a way to return us to God of Mischief to the MCU with 'Endgame'. Moreover, his appearance on this film will serve as the excuse for his new series to make all the sense in the world. Because 'Loki', which will arrive at Disney + in the spring of 2021, will follow precisely that version of 2012 that used the Teract To escape your destiny. And although we do not know exactly what will be the plot of this series of six episodes, for now, we do know that, thanks to Teract, we will see Tom Hiddleston To do bad at different times and, presumably, in parallel universes. However, as he showed the advance of the new Disney + series that was broadcast during the Super Bowl these rides will not go unnoticed in the universe and will cost Loki the detention, as it shows us an image of the character with a straitjacket with letters TVA – Time Variance Authority – captured. That is, the Time Variation Authority (VTA) in Spanish.

What does this mean? That in one of his trips through space-time this cosmic police catches him. However, we didn't know how important the VTA was going to be in the series. Now, with the arrival of the descriptions of the characters in the Loki series, we could have seen confirmed that this police will play a more important role than we expected. Moreover, one of its members could be the antagonist Main series.

Four character descriptions

According to The Illuminerdi portal, in 'Loki' they are already looking for four roles, two of protagonists and another pair for secondary roles that clearly point to an important presence of this police.

As the medium picks up, there will be a male protagonist, "without specific age, that is a star, with sense of humor" and that will be present in 5 or 6 episodes of 'Loki' (in addition to having options for future appearances in other series or a movie). A woman between the ages of 30 and 50 of any race is also required for the six episodes that has been dubbed "Woman 2". The role of "Casey" is open to any ethnicity or gender and is described as someone Nice and fun that has spent his life working between four walls and always follows the rules. Finally, it is necessary for a 27 to 36 year old man to play a contentious and combative soldier named "John." These last two will be secondary characters and will appear in four of the six episodes.

Everything indicates that these descriptions are what we needed to confirm the importance and presence that VTA will have in the series. Moreover, it was already talking about the possible appearance of Kang The Conqueror in 'Loki', and the first description could fit perfectly with the description of the villain, who supposedly Owen wilson It will give life. Undoubtedly 'Loki' would be the perfect option to introduce a new antagonist in this Phase 4 since Thanos is gone.