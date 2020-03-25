 Loki will face identity and control issues in his series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Serie "Loki", like so many others, has been forced to discontinue production when it had practically just started filming. This has obviously caused us to stop knowing new details of the series that were coming thanks to its filming.

We know very little of what we will see in the series, although we do have interesting clues, such as that we will have time travel, the Temporary Variation Agency – dedicated to protecting the fabric of time and space – will also play its role, and now the showrunner of the series, Michael Waldron, reveals that Loki will face some existential questions about his identity in the series.

I think it's the struggle with identity, who you are, who you want to be. I am very attracted to characters who fight for control. You certainly see that with Loki in the first ten years of movies, he is out of control in key parts of his life, he was adopted and all, and that manifests itself through anger and rancor towards his family.

We knew that the series was going to delve into Loki, and even that we would see things about him that we had never seen when placing him "in a situation that he does not control." Now it is more than clear that we are going to see a Loki very different from the one we had seen so far at the UCM and that this series is going to immerse us fully in the mentality of the Asgardian.

The series plans to hit the Disney + streaming platform in 2021 and will have six episodes. In addition to Tom Hiddleston, the cast includes Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Via information | Forever Dogs Podcast