Loki Tom Hiddleston Video Preparation

We met the Loki from Tom Hiddleston bundling it in ‘Thor’(Kenneth Branagh, 2011). The Shakespearean motives for his betrayal, and the charisma of the actor, made the fandom ready to forgive everything, even if he wanted to kill us ALL inThe Avengers’(Joss Whedon, 2012).

No need for touch-ups, Loki He was already a beloved antagonist, something that was amplified with his good deeds with malicious final turn in ‘Thor: The Dark World’(Alan Taylor, 2013) and with his momentary and cynical indifference and final delivery in‘Thor: Ragnarok’(Taika Waititi, 2017) and‘Avengers: Infinity War’(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2018).

He was already saved and ready to star in his own adventure and, with Marvel's wide exit to the small screen thanks to the fief that Disney + will allow Kevin Feige and his people via streaming, to Hiddleston He has no choice but to train again to incarnate the powerful God of Deception.

"The preparation is going really well", the actor points out in an Intagram post in which we can see how he falls in style. Well, more or less.

‘Loki', the series that is prepared on the character in Disney +, seemed a good option for a character with a terrible past but impeccable destiny, to see a version halfway between good and evil, at least until they have decided to make a "erasing cigarettes”In the official biography of the character, stating that idea that, really, it was never bad. The God of Deception was deceived but did not really kill us. Do you know when Maleficent went from being a sublime villain to becoming the kindest being in the story as soon as a product was called ‘Maleficent’? Well 'Loki’.