Loki: Tom Hiddleston shows us how to prepare for filming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday we told you that Marvel's Loki, one of the most anticipated series of Disney +, could have been shooting for a week. Well, judging by the video just released by its main protagonist, Tom Hiddleston, it is very likely to be so. More than anything because the actor shows us how he is preparing to perform some of the action scenes that we can see in the series. You can see it below.

As you can see, the video has been uploaded by himself through his official Instagram account. And the most interesting of all is the humor that gives off everything. Indeed, the jump is very good; but not so much the landing, which almost ends with an injury unworthy of a god.

In any case, no one can say that Hiddleston has no sense of humor. That is what the actor says through the message of the publication: "The preparation is going really well #Loki.". In addition, it is not the first time he shows us his ability to laugh at himself. Without going any further, he recently told us about the audition he did to get his role at UCM.

However, initially he did not want to be Loki, but rather Thor. Perhaps, given the final result, Hiddleston had one more reason to hate his "brother." What is clear is that he managed to reflect that feeling very well in the UCM, right?

Returning to the series itself, remember that Marvel's Loki will present an alternative timeline that opened in Avengers: Endgame, when God escaped with the Teseract. And if that were not enough, it is not ruled out that the series introduces a female version of Loki. And it could be actress Sophia Di Martino.

Sources: EW / Instagram