Loki, The New Marvel Series, Has New Signing

It is one of the many titles of the Marvel universe that will reach the new platform of streaming from Disney, but 'Loki' is already among the top positions as far as expectation is concerned. Because … who doesn't miss this charismatic character? We are really excited about the return of the God of Deception to MCU and also on its own Serie alone, which will have a total of six episodes and will make us travel in time and space enjoying the pranks that Loki wishes to perform at different times in our history.

Tom Hiddleston You are ready to go to work, what's more, the series has started production and is in Atlanta, where there is apparently a cast member we had not heard of. As Deadline picks up, Gugu Mbatha-Raw ('Beauty and the Beast', 'The Cloverfield Paradox', 'Doctor Who') has been signed for the series. In what role? We do not know exactly, but the media points out that the actress will be "a prominent character, possibly a leader".

His name adds to those we already knew, that is, the protagonist, Owen Wilson and Sopia Di Martino.

'Loki' will come to our lives in the spring of 2021, although thanks to the Super Bowl we already have a first preview of the series. However, this series will not be the first marvelita to debut at Disney +. Remember that 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​premieres next August, with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the heirs of the history of Capi, and then, in December, 'Wandavision' will arrive with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany willing to present their "ideal" world (although surely not real) as a marriage …