'Loki', the Disney + and Marvel series about the God of Deception

The surprising revelations that have taken place in the Comic-Con of San Diego this year 2019. Marvel is always ready to surprise and, after 'Avengers: Endgame', a film that has made headlines in recent years (both before and after the premiere'), from the studio they had a very important challenge: to announce something that promised future and made us forget what we had seen so far.

And they could get it thanks to their very famous Phase 4. We are not going to talk about film projects (you can know more here), but about the Disney + series. Specifically, one whose protagonist is the God of Deception: 'Loki'. And, thanks to the last Super Bowl, we have finally been able to see some first images of Tom Hiddleston embodying Loki once again:

But what is the release date of 'Loki'? And the synopsis? What comic will the movie be based on? And, most importantly: will it cross again on Thor's path?

'Loki' Release Date

Thanks to the Marvel panel at Comic-Con, we already know when 'Loki' will be released, although we still don't have a definitive date. According to Marvel, 'Loki'He will arrive at the streaming service in the spring of 2021, coinciding in time with' Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness', so it would not be far-fetched to think that we could see Loki in the Doctor Strange movie. The preproduction of the series has already begun.

'Loki' Synopsis

The new Disney + series, 'Loki', will follow the God of Deception over several moments in time. The last time we saw him was in 'Avengers: Endgame' staying with the Teseracto and disappearing from his time because, apparently, the Teseracto not only serves to travel through space, but also through time as well.

In the first leaked image of the series, we see Loki in 1975 (we know it thanks to the fact that, in the background, there is a cinema where they premiere 'Shark'). What we don't know yet is what Loki will do, how it will affect the history of mankind, and what other characters will appear in the series.

We also know that Marvel plans to do a face lift to the character, in the purest 'Maleficent' style.

'Loki' Cast

For now, the only confirmed actor in the series is Tom Hiddleston, who has played Loki 6 times. But we don't know any cast member anymore. It would be logical for us to see Chris Evans as Captain America at some point, as he traveled back in time to return the gems to the places where they had been stolen, so he could meet Loki again at some point.

'Loki' Director – Showrunner

For now we have no more details about the director of the series. All we know is that the main showrunner will be Michael Waldron, one of the writers of 'Rick and Morty'.

'Loki' Comic

Loki has been with Marvel for many years, trying to be smarter than his enemies (and, many times, than his own friends). It is rumored that, as the project of 'Young Avengers' would be forming, that you could see a Loki as a child, so it is not unreasonable to take this comic into account:

'Loki' Trailer

We don't have a trailer for 'Loki', just a small breakthrough that we have seen in the Super Bowl:

'Loki' Images

For now we have no official image of 'Loki'save your logo.